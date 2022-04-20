Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,669.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. 282,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 billion, a PE ratio of 492.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.