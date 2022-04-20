Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,690. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $106.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50.

