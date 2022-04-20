Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,782,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. 13,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,782. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

