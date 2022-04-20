ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 16%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) shares fell 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 457,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 210,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

