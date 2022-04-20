Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 124,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,184,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Arrival alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.