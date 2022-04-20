Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 124,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,184,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.