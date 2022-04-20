ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of ArrowMark Financial worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.98%.

