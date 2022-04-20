Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASH traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. 5,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

