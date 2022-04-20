ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.88. ASML reported earnings of $3.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $18.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.64 to $19.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $22.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $860.83.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.75. 61,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,577. ASML has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $640.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

