Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $7.80 million and $18,380.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

