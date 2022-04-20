Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Atotech comprises 0.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atotech were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

ATC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,740. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -146.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

