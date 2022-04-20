Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to report $22.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,331.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $144.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.37 million to $159.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,682,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

