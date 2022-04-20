Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 6.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 3,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,561,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $132,266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $39,872,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

