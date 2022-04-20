Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 6.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 3,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,561,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
