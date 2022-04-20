Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $75.79

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.79, but opened at $79.44. Autoliv shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 7,155 shares traded.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.36.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.