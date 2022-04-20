Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.10. 16,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

