Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Avalo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

AVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 846,000 shares of company stock worth $608,810. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.