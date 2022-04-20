Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 20,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 554,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $583.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 64.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
