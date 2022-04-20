Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 20,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 554,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 64.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

