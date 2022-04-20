Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Avient stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

