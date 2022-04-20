Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

