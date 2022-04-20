Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $40.92

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $39.60. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 3,592 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

