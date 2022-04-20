Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $390,671.23

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $390,671.23 and approximately $352.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars.

