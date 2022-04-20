Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.96. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 335,696 shares changing hands.

BW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

