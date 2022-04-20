Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.36. 52,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $222.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

