Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.