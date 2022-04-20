Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to report sales of $136.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the highest is $136.91 million. Banner posted sales of $141.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $557.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 173,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

