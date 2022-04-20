BCK Capital Management LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

BCK Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,405 shares during the period. Veoneer accounts for 0.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veoneer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veoneer stock remained flat at $$36.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

