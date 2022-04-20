BCK Capital Management LP Has $721,000 Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFIV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 189,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.90.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

