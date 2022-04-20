BCK Capital Management LP Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 1.3% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

CBOE traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.