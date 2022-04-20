BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. Cerner makes up 4.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 186.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

