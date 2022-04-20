BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 36,296 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,916,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACTD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,419. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

