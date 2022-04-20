BCK Capital Management LP Sells 30,510 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BCK Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 1,123,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,826. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

