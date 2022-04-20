Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTG shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portage Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

