Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,208,289. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

ZM opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

