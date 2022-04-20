Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

