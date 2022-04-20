Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 200,233 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,233 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

