Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 5.6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 9,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 417,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $771.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
