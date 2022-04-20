Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 5.6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 9,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 417,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $771.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

