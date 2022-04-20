BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 7,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. On average, analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

