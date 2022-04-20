Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.21.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,418. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

