bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Reaches $4.45 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $309,344.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07441962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,696.44 or 1.00051250 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

