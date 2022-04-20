BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.00 or 0.07416990 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,689.55 or 1.00197851 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

