BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.10 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. BitCore has a market cap of $2.10 million and $157,405.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,195.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.45 or 0.07448491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00271379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00804993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00088371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.52 or 0.00651824 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00383505 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

