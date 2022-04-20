BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,304. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $734.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

