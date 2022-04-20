BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,957. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

