BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.55 and last traded at C$38.64. Approximately 204,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 843,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th.

