Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

BYPLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

