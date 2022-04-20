Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.73 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.73 million and $1.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00258204 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021843 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00649495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

