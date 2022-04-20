Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 530,980 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

