Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.35

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $14.80. Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 4,068 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

