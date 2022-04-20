Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.35

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $14.80. Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 4,068 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
