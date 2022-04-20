Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 1,814,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 342,732 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

