Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 1,814,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 342,732 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
