Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 1,001,250 shares during the period.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 47,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,146. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

