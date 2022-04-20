Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) were up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 496,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 202,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.